AUBURN — When Adam Squiller threw his hat in the ring for Judge of DeKalb Superior Court 1, he stressed the importance of starting a drug court in DeKalb County.
A little over six months after taking the bench, the DeKalb County Addiction Treatment Court has become a reality. The court’s first session occurred on July 21, in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
With one person in the program and five others waiting in the wings, Squiller is hoping the program will be a success in turning local residents’ lives around.
“Treatment court programs have been studied extensively all across the country and they have been found to be very effective in reducing crime,” he said. “It is time to bring this proven method of dealing with addictions to our community.”
Participants in the program will be required to complete rigorous treatment and supervision plans that are designed for each person based on their individual needs to help them overcome their addiction issues. If the individuals complete the requirements, which take between 15 and 36 months, they are able to earn a dismissal or a more favorable outcome in their criminal charge.
Squiller anticipates it will take the average participant in the program around two years to complete.
Squiller presides over the Addiction Treatment Court, which is the third specialty court program operating in the DeKalb County courts. DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm presides over Veterans Treatment Court and Family Restoration Court.
He said that one of his main reasons for pursuing the court was because of the number of repeat offenders he has seen over the past 20 years working with the court system. Before becoming a judge, Squiller was an attorney in town.
Those people who the court is geared toward are those who are involved in a relatively high amount of crime in the community. Although every case is different, not everyone who comes in front of Squiller is cut out for the program.
He said criteria for whether or not offenders fit the program’s requirements is objective. An assessment tool is used to help determine a person’s eligibility.
“You want to put those who are at high risk in the program so you don’t waste your resources,” he said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erik Weber is part of the treatment court team, which meets weekly to discuss the participants as they progress through the program, making adjustments to their treatment plan as needed.
Squiller said that is one thing nice about the program — if someone begins to go off the rails, the program can be adjusted to get them back on track.
“The team assembled by Judge Squiller is dedicated to preventing recidivism and making our community stronger,” Weber said.
The team also includes defense attorney Stephanie Hamilton, representatives of treatment providers, probation officers, Auburn Police Officer Joe McGrade, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Bret Parker, community outreach coordinator Tammy Fink and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley.
Ley commented during a recent city council meeting that he may be the only mayor in the United States who is part of a drug treatment team.
“As Mayor of Auburn, I recognize the true value of a community is not in new infrastructure, housing or parks, but in the people that live in our community,” Ley said. “We absolutely need to invest our time and resources into programs and opportunities that can assist and uplift all individuals and families.”
Squiller said it is important to have representatives like Mayor Ley and officers Parker and McGrade on the team.
He has seen success with having local police officers on the Veterans Treatment Court.
These team members allow offenders to see that the officers are also there to help them, not just be the one who is arresting them.
Hamilton, who is also part of the Family Restoration Court, said she has seen first-hand how treatment courts can transform people’s lives.
“I believe this program will have a tremendous impact on our community by helping people to break the cycle of addiction,” she said.
Squiller said that everyone he has discussed the program with has been supportive.
“Having spoken with many people about the program, I have been struck by how supportive the community has been of our goals,” said Squiller. “If local individuals, businesses or organizations wish to support our treatment courts, I would invite them to contact our program coordinator Ryan Hull, through the DeKalb County Probation Department.
“This is something that is worth the time and investment.”
