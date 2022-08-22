AUBURN — An Auburn teen was sentenced to six years of incarceration, with two years suspended, for his role in the break-in and shooting of an Auburn female juvenile in her Castle Court apartment in March 2021.
In June, Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The plea agreement left sentencing open to the court.
A Level 4 felony carries an advisory sentence of six years, with up to four years that can be subtracted for mitigating factors and six years that can be added for aggravating factors, for a sentencing range of two to 12 years.
Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown Monday accepted the plea agreement, ordering Herzog to be taken into custody following the hearing to be incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Herzog was awarded credit for time served.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Brown said. “This is very scary stuff to me … This was an act to me that was intended to cause death.”
The charge originally was filed as a more serious count of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 1 felony. Also under the plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, was dismissed.
Herzog admitted that on March 20, 2021, he was with a co-defendant, Dominick Stapleton.
Stapleton had hatched a plan to enter apartments to which he had the entry codes and enlisted Herzog to come along as the driver, Herzog agreed under questioning from his attorney, J. Seth Tipton.
At some point, Herzog went into an apartment to assist with taking items, or to act as a look-out, Herzog agreed.
Herzog said he did not know Stapleton was armed with a gun, or intended to harm anyone.
In April, Stapleton, 15, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a sleeping 16-year-old girl in the face during the break-in at the apartment.
Stapleton pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Circuit Court. The plea agreement stated the court would impose the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.
“This is just a random act of awful violence,” Brown said upon imposing Herzog’s sentence. He cautioned Herzog to be mindful of the terms of his probation following his incarceration: “I can assure you any violation of probation, I am going to hold your feet to the fire.”
Brown stipulated that neither Herzog, any member of his family or anyone acting on his behalf, have any contact with the victim or her family, by any means, including letters or electronic form.
Earlier, the female juvenile victim testified that she can’t feel half of her face and the vision in her right eye is “pretty blurry” as a result of the shooting.
She has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has attempted counseling to cope with the shooting. “When I hear a loud noise, it brings me back to this event,” she testified. “I was so scared. I feel like I could have died that night.”
She asked her doctor if she would ever have her vision restored or having full feeling in her face. “I was told it was never going to go back to the way it was,” the victim said.
The victim’s father described his daughter as “more distant, more reclusive” since the shooting. While the family has incurred approximately $20,000 in medical expenses, he did not seek restitution, only that the “maximum outcome” be imposed upon Herzog.
“This was senseless. This was stupid,” the victim’s father said. “There is no fixing this.”
Earlier, Tipton and Herzog’s mother both testified to Herzog’s medical and health issues, including PTSD, autism and anxiety.
“His doctors have labeled him as gullible and easily manipulated,” Tipton said.
Herzog’s mother said, “If someone is taking advantage of him, he doesn’t see the need to question them. He sees them as being his friend if they’re being nice to him.”
Tipton said there have been no issues since Herzog has been on electronic monitoring, and until May 2022, he had maintained steady employment.
During questioning from Tipton, Herzog’s mother expressed concerns for her son’s safety and well-being if he were to be incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections. “I think he could possibly die in prison,” she said.
She noted he wanted to write letters of apology to the victim but didn’t because he wasn’t sure if that would have violated a protective order.
Now, “he wants to be a hermit crab,” his mother continued. “He doesn’t want to talk to anyone or be around anyone.”
During testimony, Herzog said he tried to leave, but said Stapleton pulled a gun and “forced me into the house” while another male with them carried a machete.
“I saw Dominick pull the gun and saw random spurts of blood coming from (the victim’s face),” Herzog said.
When asked if he knew entry was going to be made into the apartment or if the shooting was going to take place, Herzog responded, “I did not.
“I wasn’t afraid of Dominick until he pulled the gun out,” Herzog continued.
Later, he said, “I don’t want to be around anyone. I don’t trust anyone. I’m constantly reminded of what happened that night, just like when my father beat me when I was 4 years old.”
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Neal Blythe questioned Herzog, noting he had allegedly posted online videos of video game gun violence. Six months after the Castle Court shooting, he said Herzog drove Stapleton to another Indiana county, where an armed robbery was committed.
“The trauma that was inflicted (on the female shooting victim) was significant and for no good reason,” Blythe said. “I can’t imagine the mental anguish she’s gone through.
“(Herzog’s) actions are absolutely inexcusable. The fact that six weeks later, he drove the same person to allegedly commit an armed robbery in Whiteland and didn’t tell anybody about it.
“It was only after we told him, ‘We know you did this,’ he didn’t say anything until he absolutely had to,” Blythe said.
