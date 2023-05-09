AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in March in DeKalb County.
Eric Bryan Yoder, 51, LaGrange and Brianne Renee Reinhold, 43, Garrett.
Nathaniel Alan Williams, 24, Casey, Illinois and Emma Elizabeth Gaff, 23, Auburn.
David Robert Cook, 53, Spencerville and Ashley Marie Hamman, 38, Spencerville.
Adam Michael Graves, 21, Auburn and Karah Noel Lacey, 19, Auburn.
Gabriel Jeffrey Martin, 24, Auburn and Lindsay Patricia Wallace, 22, Auburn.
Eduardo Bustos Hernandez, 34, Auburn and Maria Vianey Carmona Castro, 37, Auburn.
Bryce Alan Frederick, 23, Auburn and Alexis Lynn-Rose Thomas, 23, Auburn.
Jeremy Slone, 42, Garrett and Kiersten Brieanne Fury, 33, Garrett.
Ryan Nicholas Hall, 28, Ashley and Tammi Jo Bolen, 37, Ashley.
Axl James Gullen, 30, Auburn and Makayla Renee Whitaker, 23, Auburn.
Daniel Everitt Campbell, 45, Auburn and Nicole Ellen Brett, 55, Fort Wayne.
Charles Joseph Bounty, 64, Hamilton and Bobbi Jo Perry, 54, Waterloo.
Joel Edward Staller, 26, Garrett and Gabrialla Ohanna Persing, 26, Hillsdale, Michigan.
Theodore Hira Winblad, 26, Auburn and Rebecca Elise Shashaguay, 24, Fennville, Michigan.
Joshua Allen Gibson, 34, Auburn and Haley Nicole Lesher, 23, Auburn.
Keith Richard Walters, 26, Auburn and Shayla Taylor Fulk, 23, Auburn.
Shann Andrei Rosantina Gutierrez, 20, Hamilton and Jazmin Lane Nicole Herrick, 18, Auburn.
Todd Allan Wulff, 49, Butler and Sylvia Villarreal Ruiz, 49, Butler.
John William Motz, 55, Auburn and Lisa Marie Williams, 55, Auburn.
Joshua Lynn Eicher, 20, St. Joe and Delilah Joy Graber, 20, St. Joe.
Joseph Shyler Anthony Creek, 23, Auburn and Alexis Jade Smith, 23, Auburn.
Tyler Jordan Broyles, 30, Auburn and Kyrstin Marie Kocher, 25, Auburn.
Dakota Rick Snyder, 22, Butler and Chloe Angelique Behm, 23, Albion.
Keyon Eugene Jeter, 31, Auburn and Alyssa Louise Schultz, 28, Auburn.
