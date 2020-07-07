AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will play host to three events for the opening weekend of its 12th summer season, which was delayed by COVID-19 precautions.
The theater will kick off its concert series with the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Jazz Orchestra is dedicated to the education, performance and preservation of Big Band Jazz music — particularly that of “The Great American Songbook.” Gathering some of the best jazz musicians of northeast Indiana, its influences include the great bands of the big-band era, led by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton and many more. Vocalists for the evening will be the Outdoor Theater’s vice president, Kent Johnson, and Cassandra Petre from Warsaw. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the Shifters Car Club will host its eighth annual car show and cruise-in from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more details, people can visit the club’s Facebook page or call Barry Gerig at 705-0782.
Sunday at 6 p.m., the Auburn Community Band will take the stage at the Outdoor Theater. Under the direction of Don Riley and assisted by Angela Bassett, the band has been in continuous existence since 1982. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
The theater grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Social distancing is required and facial masks are encouraged. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine. All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public.
Sponsorships and donations help to sustain theater activities and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. The complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. People can become members of the theater’s FaceBook page to find up-to-date information.
