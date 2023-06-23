AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Wednesday told a DeKalb County jury he thought the Spencerville man facing multiple charges of child abuse was “over-selling” and “over-compensating” when he was interviewed about a baby’s injuries.
Billy Ray Burrow Jr., 33, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, is on trial this week in DeKalb Superior Court I. He is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
Thomas, who at the time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on October 13, 2021. He was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
Thomas traveled to Riley to speak with Burrow and Amanda Allard.
When asked to describe Burrow’s demeanor, Thomas said he was “very animated,” and “very over-the-top.”
“Without any questions being asked, he started talking,” Thomas said, “On and on about how the baby was OK in the morning.”
Thomas said Burrow told him the baby woke up screaming and he took her to the living room, set her on a pillow and went to make a bottle. When Burrow came back, the baby was blue, he told Thomas.
But Thomas said there were inconsistencies in Burrow’s version of events, as, at one point, he told Thomas he came back with the bottle and tried to feed the baby but she wouldn’t take the bottle. Thomas said Burrow told him he wiped her mouth then she started showing symptoms that something was wrong.
Thomas said Burrow was adamant that the baby girl and her twin brother never had been in anyone else’s care other than his and Allard’s.
Thomas said Burrow also placed a lot of blame on a family physician, telling Thomas there were ongoing issues that the doctor did not address.
The jury listened to a recording of Thomas’ interview with Burrow.
In the interview, Burrow continued to state the baby had experienced “glitches.”
“I knew (the babies) were glitchy,” Burrow told Thomas.
“I’ve been saying there’s problems.”
Burrow told Thomas the babies never were shaken.
“I didn’t do anything. We didn’t do anything,” Burrow told Thomas.
An x-ray performed on the infants showed healing fractures on the babies’ ribs, child abuse pediatrician Dr. Tara Holloran testified Tuesday.
“I never squeezed them,” Burrow told Thomas during the interview.
“Did I hold them wrong? Did I do this to them?” he went on.
“She has never been dropped, hit, shook, nothing,” Burrow told Thomas of the baby girl.
“Did we **** them up by trying to comfort them?”
Thomas testified that the next day, he went to Burrow’s and Allard’s residence to meet with them. After receiving consent to search the property, Thomas took photos. In one of the photos, a video camera could been seen mounted on the corner of a crib. On another photo, a video camera could be seen mounted in a top corner of the living room.
When Thomas returned to the residence a few days later, he observed that the cameras were gone, he said.
Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick also participated in a search of the residence, in which, among other things, sex toys of different shapes and sizes were located.
Quick said the smaller toys later became relevant when text messages between Allard and Burrow talking about using the toy on the infant girl were discovered.
Quick also testified that multiple image searches that would reveal pornography and child pornography content were discovered on Burrow’s Gmail account.
Also Wednesday, the jury heard lengthy and detailed testimony from Mitchell Kajzer, the executive director for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office cyber crimes unit.
Kajzer conducted a digital analysis on the cell phones of Burrow and Allard, he said.
Kajzer described multiple images that were recovered that showed child pornography, along with text messages allegedly detailing plans to molest the babies.
Kajzer also said his findings suggested some selective message deletion.
