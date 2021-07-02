AUBURN — Officials are reminding the public of city and county fireworks ordinances as the community prepares to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
In the City of Auburn, consumer fireworks are permitted June 29 and 30, and July 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight.
In Garrett fireworks are permitted July 2-7 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., except on July 4, when fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight.
Butler’s ordinance permits fireworks June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset or approximately 11:15 p.m., except on July 4, when fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight.
In Waterloo, fireworks are allowed July 2-7 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., except on July 4, when they are allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight.
In the county, fireworks are permitted June 29 to July 3 and July 5-9 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset and on July 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight.
