AUBURN — Two Auburn residents were arrested after a probable cause search uncovered drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police reported.
Debra Martin, 27, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing marijuana and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Ames, 30, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was apprehended on an active felony warrant.
Police also took into custody a person of interest in a separate Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team drug investigation. Police did not release the name of that individual.
According to a news release, Auburn Police officer Justin James observed a 2001 Audi being driven by Ames in the 1300 block of South Main Street. James then made a traffic stop knowing that Ames had an active DeKalb County warrant.
During the traffic stop, James and his K9 partner conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle. According to a news release, the K9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from within the vehicle.
Police then conducted a probable cause search in which officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, needles, scales, baggies and drug paraphernalia.
