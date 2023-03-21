AUBURN — Two new team members have joined the Auburn Main Street board of directors.
“We are so excited to have both Logan Shank and Mark Burnworth join our team and share their expertise with our group,” said executive director Ann Finchum.
Logan Shank is currently CEO and owner of SCB Property Development. After moving around as a child, Logan found his home in Auburn, where he resides with his wife, Jillian, and daughter, Isabella.
Graduating from DeKalb High School, Shank began his professional career renovating old, worn-down homes throughout DeKalb County. After renovating a few dozen houses, he found that larger property development was his next goal.
Burnworth joined the United Way of DeKalb County in March of 2021. He graduated from Fort Wayne Christian High School in 2003 and attended Hillsdale FWB College in Moore, Oklahoma.
Burnworth and his wife, Emily, have one son, Colin. He is the president of the Young Professionals of DeKalb County. In his free time, he coaches his son’s basketball team, and is a wedding and corporate event DJ.
“I love DeKalb County. When the opportunity came up for me to join UWDC, I took it right away. I believe that we are all called to serve our community. This is a great way for me to serve the people of DeKalb and try to make it a better place for everyone to live, work and play,” Burnworth said.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown, rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
