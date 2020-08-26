AUBURN — Howard and wife Patricia Thomas don’t plan to skateboard on their newly-poured sidewalk anytime soon, but they know children who will.
“The neighbor kids do,” Mrs. Thomas said.
“We told them we were going to have a new sidewalk and take that bump out,” Mr. Thomas said. “(The girl's mother) said, ‘She likes that bump now.’”
Wednesday morning, workers from the Auburn Street Department poured the first sidewalk through a newly-created residential replacement program in front of the Thomas home at 904 N. Van Buren St.
“I’m awful glad. It’s long overdue,” Mr. Thomas said. “The roots of a tree have raised up the concrete. It’s gotten kind of dangerous; people might trip on it. I’m really excited about this.”
“For five months, we’ve been kind of sequestered (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The coffee table is right in front of the big windows, so we sat there and watched them do all of this,” Mrs. Thomas said.
“They’ve worked so hard, so diligently. They did not stop from the time they got here until the time they left,” she added. “It’s been very nice, we’re so happy to get it done. We definitely needed it. We didn’t want any accidents.”
The Thomases have lived in their home for 22 years.
“We talked to the mayor at the fair last year, and he said he was going to do a sidewalk program,” Mrs. Thomas said. “He said, ‘When you see it in the paper, let me know.’ We got to be no. 1.”
The program was part of Mayor Mike Ley’s campaign platform prior to taking office Jan. 1. It was approved by a 7-0 vote by the Auburn Common Council earlier this month.
As part of the program, the city hired two new Street Department employees to do all or most of the concrete work.
Participating residents pay $12 per lineal foot for new sidewalk. That price was set by the Auburn Board of Works at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Ley and other city officials stopped by Wednesday as the new sidewalk was taking shape in wooden forms.
“We’re excited and we know we’re on the right track because the community is responding to us,” Ley said. “We’re getting calls weekly. There’s excitement there, and people are, no pun intended, buying into it.
“These folks had said something to me last year on the campaign trail about the sidewalks,” he said of the Thomases. “I know because I’ve walked them all. I know what these sidewalks are and how valuable they are.
“I think it’s an exciting day and the start of a new period where people in the community can see themselves as more prideful and helping make our town more walkable,” he said. “It all adds to quality of life."
As of Wednesday, 10 sidewalk projects have been lined up, measuring about 750 lineal feet, according to Associate Street Department Superintendent Troy Ackerman.
“We’ll go until we can’t do any more,” he said. “Because it’s an outdoor project, it’s very weather-dependent. … We’re expecting mid-October to finalize the pourings for this year. We’re trying to only get the jobs we can get done this year and not have to push any off until next year.”
The pour in front of the Thomas residence is about 80 feet long and 4 feet wide, Ackerman said. “We have some smaller jobs that are in the 30 feet range or so, and we’ve got one coming up on Main Street that’s like 150 feet in one section.
“The goal is to be able to get all the way through of placing it before they have to come back and finish it,” he added. “It’ll start setting up in a couple of hours. They’ll drag a broom across it to give it a little texture so it’s not perfectly smooth.”
The new sidewalks will follow Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
“We jokingly talk in the office, ‘If you want to get your elderly grandmother or maybe your mother-in-law that special gift at Christmas or their birthday or their anniversary, give them a sidewalk,’” the mayor said with a chuckle.
Citizens can apply for the program by visiting ci.auburn.in.us/public-safety/street/residential-sidewalk-program. Applications are being accepted through the end of August for work expected to be completed in 2020.
"We have had an overwhelming response from residents that want to upgrade or replace sidewalks, but unfortunately, we are late in construction season to get the program underway," Ackerman said.
After Aug. 31, applications and quotes can be provided for 2021 work, assuming costs remain the same as 2020, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.