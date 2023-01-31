Law enforcement officers
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 26-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Patrick Varnado, 56, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor theft charge.
Gerard Green, 18, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony theft charge; a Class A misdemeanor theft charge; and a Class B misdemeanor charge of unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
Amber Tritch, 34, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement; a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Jacob Zimmerman, 28, of the 5100 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Michael Dennison, 29, of the 700 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 27 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging a probation violation for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Singleton, 28, of the 4700 block East, C.R. 1100 North, Rome City, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging failure to appear on a Level 4 felony charge of burglary.
Joshua Gordon of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Kevin Galligher, 36, of the 5800 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cole Wolf, 31, of the 300 block of West 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Peaslee, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Jan. 28 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class C misdemeanor.
Flaviano Lorenzo, 23, of the 5000 block of Daffoill Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging failure to appear on Level 6 felony charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Martinez, 30, of the 3800 block of East U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. a.m. Jan. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evelyn Rojas, 24, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class misdemeanor.
Leonel Lozano Vargas, 21, of the 1100 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 29 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
