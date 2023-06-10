Hissong named to president’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — MaryKate Hissong of Spencerville has been named to the University of Alabama president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
To achieve this honor, students must achieve an academic record of 4.0.
The University of Alabama’s president’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.