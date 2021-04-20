ANGOLA — The third annual Liv it Up Downtown Block Party is scheduled for June 25 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Angola.
In continuing with Olivia Stoy’s passion to help other families dealing with childhood cancer or other life-threatening illnesses, the proceeds from this year’s event will go to two local families. The recipients are Jayda Fifer, who was born in March 2021 with multiple brain disorders, and Madison Schultis, an 18-year-old DeKalb High School senior who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January 2021.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be playing from 6-8pm. The event will feature kids’ games, a silent auction a live auction, food trucks and more.
Anyone who is interested in sponsoring the event or purchasing a table may contact Megan (260) 667-7392 or send email to livitup422@gmail.com.
