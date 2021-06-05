AUBURN — Credent Wealth Management’s owners and 12 of its new headquarters building contractors have donated more than $10,000 to local charities as part of a "community give-back initiative" during construction.
The new building’s construction has a charity give-back initiative to support nonprofits in the northeast Indiana community.
In a ceremony May 28 at Credent's new building site at 200 E. 7th St., checks were presented to Hearten House, DeKalb County 4-H Council and Women’s Care Center by David and Stacy Hefty, CEO and president of Credent Wealth Management.
As part of the new construction initiative, Credent Wealth Management said it would like to raise awareness for nonprofits in the northeast Indiana area who have seen a reduction in donations in the past year. As part of their construction partnerships, the Heftys have asked all service providers to donate to one of three chosen local charities. The Heftys personally thanked the donors by placing their company logos on a sign at the building site.
“Credent Wealth Management is a strong supporter of the communities in which we live, work and play in,” said Stacy Hefty. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our contractors for participating in this initiative to help local nonprofits. We are committed to making a difference in northeast Indiana through our mission and our community involvement.”
