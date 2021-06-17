AUBURN — Police Chief Doug Harp said he was “doing somersaults” last fall when 44 people applied to become a patrolman with the Auburn Police Department.
Nine months of testing and interviews later, Derick Campbell reported for duty this week as the newest member of the now fully staffed, 25-member department.
“You don’t want to get in a hurry in the hiring process,” Harp explained. “You’re putting somebody in a position in the community that’s representing the department, that’s carrying a gun” and $5,000 in equipment, he added.
From all those candidates, Harp said, “I truly believe we got the best candidate in the pool that we could possibly get.”
A Steuben County native, Campbell, 28, joined the Army upon his graduation from Fremont High School. He served six years on active duty, including one year in Korea and one year in Jordan, from his home base of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
“Northeast Indiana’s always been home for us,” Campbell said about his decision to apply for the Auburn department.
“It was time for us to come home. We wanted to get back home and be closer to family,” he said. He and his wife, Tawni, have a daughter, Adelyn, who is ready to start kindergarten.
Following his active duty, Campbell joined the National Guard in 2017 and worked three years as a police officer in Spring Lake and Hope Mills in North Carolina.
“It was actually my wife that pushed me” to become a policeman, because she thought he had the mindset to be a great officer, Campbell said.
“I enjoy helping people. I enjoy being out in the public and talking to people, answering the questions they have,” he said.
In the hiring process, the Auburn Police Department invited applicants to a round of physical testing on a “horrible, cold, windy” day in January, Harp said.
“Those guys definitely are interested,” the chief said about the 27 candidates who showed up.
“The number we had for that process … speaks volumes about this department, because people want to come and work here. This agency, this city has a very good reputation, and it’s attracting quality candidates,” Harp said.
The response of his existing officers impressed Harp, too. He said 90% of Auburn’s force came out to help with the physical testing process.
“They care about who their next shift partner is going to be. They care about this agency. To me, that was a huge thing,” Harp said about his officers. “That speaks a lot for the camaraderie and the feel for this agency.”
As the field of applicants narrowed to about 8-10 finalists, Harp and other command staff members headed out to visit the candidates and their families in their homes — traveling all the way to North Carolina in Campbell’s case.
“That spoke volumes to us about this kind of agency, especially considering that the chief of police would come and sit down in our kitchen and drink coffee with us,” Campbell said.
“Making those home visits is really kind of a critical thing” in hiring, Harp said.
Candidates also took a written test and underwent psychological testing and background checks.
From Campbell’s perspective, “It just seemed to fit,” he said about accepting when Harp offered him a badge. “Everything seemed to work out right. I knew I was making the right choice.”
Campbell is choosing to continue his police career at a time when trends say serving as an officer is becoming less attractive.
“Not everybody wants to do the job. I want to do the job, and I want to be that person for the public,” Campbell said.
“You feel the pride about what you’re doing, and you know you’re making a difference to somebody,” as a police officer, he said. “The good outweighs the bad. … It makes you realize, ‘This is what I was meant to do.’ This is my calling. This is not just a paycheck.”
Campbell now must complete instruction on Indiana traffic and criminal laws, but because of his prior experience, he does not have to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“I’m ready to get on the road, I’m ready to start serving the community. I’m ready to start meeting people,” Campbell said. “I’m ready to show the city and the department that they made the right choice.”
