AUBURN — Auburn dentist James A. Roberts, D.M.D., will be saying goodbye to his patients this June.
“It’s time to retire,” he said.
For more than 50 years, Roberts has seen patients in the office he constructed on East 7th Street, shortly after DeKalb Memorial Hospital was built, when Auburn’s population was around 7,000, and when North Clark Street was still a rural postal route.
Roberts came to Auburn in 1967, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. For a year or so, he ran the clinic at the Fort Wayne State Hospital and Training Center. His first years in Auburn were upstairs in the Grimm Building, now Jeremiah’s, taking over the practice of Dr. Ralph Fox, who died in 1967.
It was an interesting place to have an office, he recalls, because “from our windows we could watch the Free Fall Fair, as well as the ACD Labor Day festivities, which were just getting started, and nearby was a lively tavern scene. In those days, I sometimes would see patients who would take a stiff shot of libation prior to coming to my door.”
His dental career spanned the old and the new.
“Regulations, techniques and perceptions about dental health have changed over the years. When I first started, for example, four-handed dental assisting was a new thing. Modern offices today are beautifully equipped,” he said.
Roberts informed his staff earlier this year about his intentions to retire. For the last two years, he has worked on a limited basis, staying with the practice because he enjoys dentistry, likes being engaged, and has many good relationships with his patients.
After reviewing several opportunities regarding the purchase of his practice, Roberts decided not to sell.
“There are several fine dentists in the area,” he said, “and I know my patients will find someone with whom they feel comfortable and who is in their insurance network.”
In spite of his hands-on experience, Roberts has regularly taken continuing education courses and keeps updated regarding dental trends and technology. He is a member of Isaac Knapp, Indiana Dental Association, and the American Dental Association, where he has received 50-year member designations.
Over the years, he gained a great deal of experience in the area of orthodontics, having studied in Milwaukee and elsewhere.
“At the U. of Pa, we were taught extensively about occlusion” he said.
During summers in New York, where Roberts was born and attended high school, he worked at Gnathalater Co., a manufacturer of dental articulating machines. “I think lots of dental problems boil down to the matter of occlusion,” he said.
Roberts' mother was reared in the Butler area, and coming to the Midwest was something he remembers fondly.
“When I was a boy, my parents would put me on the New York Central, and I’d come out to see my grandparents every summer. That train ride was one of the highlights of my life,” he said.
His father served in World War I and also in World War II.
“He was a war hero. I honor him every day,” Roberts said.
Roberts and his wife live in Auburn, where their children grew up and attended school. They have been long-time supporters of various civic and church activities. Roberts served as president of the Rotary Club and received the Paul Harris Award. Earlier in his career, he was in Jaycees, Civil Defense, and active with electronics and amateur ratio. He earned his private pilot’s license and became an Instrument Flight Instructor.
“Teaching others to fly was enormously satisfying,” he said.
In his spare time, Roberts plans to continue swimming at the YMCA, playing the piano and his trumpet, doing some biking and puttering in the yard.
“I have been richly blessed,” he said. “It’s been a good run.”
Although Roberts will close his practice June 30, his staff will continue to be in the office to assist patients with their transitions.
“I have high regard for my staff. I will miss them very much,” Roberts said.
