AUBURN — An Auburn man is facing two felony charges after allegedly entering the apartment of another man and battering him.
Jason Hughes, 19, of the 4600 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, is charged with burglary, a Level 3 felony, and battery, a Level 6 felony. In the burglary charge, he is accused of entering the alleged victim’s apartment with intent to commit a felony or theft and it resulted in bodily injury.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed Oct. 14 in DeKalb Superior Court I, on Aug. 31, Garrett Police were investigating a battery that had occurred in the 300 block of South Walsh Street.
The alleged victim told police that during the night, at about 3 a.m., two males entered his apartment without permission and physically battered him by hitting him in his face and body. He believed he was hit with a hard metal object and the bruises to his side were consistent with bruises from a long, rectangular object, the affidavit said.
The alleged victim’s hospital discharge papers confirmed his injuries and further showed he had broken facial bones, the affidavit said.
When asked who the male subjects were, the alleged victim identified them as Hughes and a 17-year-old. The alleged victim said he knows both suspects very well and recognized them both during the attack, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim also told police the 17-year-old threatened him during the attack and stated that if he left the bedroom, he would stab him with a nearby knife, the affidavit said.
