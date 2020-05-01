AUBURN — DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright, her staff and the DeKalb County Election Board are preparing for an election that is “nothing like we have ever seen before” as measures are implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary election that had been scheduled for May 5 has been postponed to Tuesday, June 2, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Albright said the Election Board met Wednesday to conduct a required test on the electronic voting equipment, and everything worked as required.
“At this time, we plan to have all 10 vote centers open on Election Day. The political parties are diligently working to find their poll workers and didn’t seem to think they would have any difficulty finding the needed number of poll workers, which is 83 for Election Day,” Albright said.
“Rick Ring is the Republican Party chair and Suzanne Drerup-Davis is Democratic Party chair, and it is the political party chairs’ responsibility to find poll workers, as the election is conducted in a bipartisan manner,” she added
Albright said the Election Board is trying to find a couple of sites for early in-person voting.
“With the social distancing requirements of 6 feet, there is no possible way to hold early voting in the clerk’s office, where it is normally held,” Albright said. “We are reaching out to a few of our large vote centers to see if they will allow us to use their facilities for in-person early voting.”
Early in-person voting will begin Tuesday, May 26, and end at noon on Monday, June 1. Information about locations and hours of early in-person voting will be available in mid-May once those plans are finalized, Albright said.
Albright’s office has been busy handling absentee ballot applications and mailing out ballots, she said. All registered and qualified Indiana voters are eligible to vote by mail in the June 2 primary election and need not have a special reason.
“The phone is ringing off the hook with voters requesting applications. Other staff members who don’t generally work in the election division have done a fantastic job stepping up, answering the phone, mailing out applications, and assisting in any which way they can,” Albright said.
“Every staff member in the clerk’s office has assisted the election division with this election in some way. I’m so thankful for the great staff I have and their willingness to come in to work, because elections can’t be done remotely from home, and this election is nothing like we have ever seen before and mail-in ballots are labor-intensive and take a lot more staff time than in-person voting,” Albright said.
As of Wednesday, Albright’s office had mailed out 1,542 ballots.
“We are receiving on average 100 applications a day and are getting the ballots out the same day or the following day after receiving the completed application,” Albright said.
“In 2016, in the primary there were 215 ballots mailed and 662 in the general election, so we already have more absentee mail-in ballots than the previous presidential election in 2016. We anticipate having 3,000 to 4,000 mail-in ballots this election if the current trend continues,” she said.
Albright said it costs the county 65 cents to send a ballot to a voter and 50 cents for the ballot to be returned, which also is paid by the county. That’s roughly $1,774 spent in postage for ballots so far, she noted.
Albright said her office also has mailed approximately 1,700 absentee ballot applications, but many times there are two applications in an envelope.
“I would estimate we have spent another $800 so far in postage, mailing voters their application to vote absentee by mail,” Albright said.
“The voter does have to pay postage to return their application to us, but we do provide an addressed envelope, so I would say we can expect to spend $5,000 to $6,000 just this election in postage. That is generally the postage budget for an entire election year.
“Luckily, since we adopted vote centers last year, the county council appropriated extra funds this year to the Election Board’s budget as we made the switch from precincts to vote centers. There has been plenty of money for all the extra paper supplies and postage thus far, and I don’t anticipate needing any additional funds for the primary election, but as we get closer to the general election, I may need to request additional funds for postage and supplies.”
Albright reminded the public of deadlines in the election calendar revised for the June 2 primary. The deadline to register to vote is Monday. The deadline to request to vote by mail is May 21.
“May 21 will be the last day we mail a ballot out. This ensures there is enough time for the voter to receive the ballot, complete it, and mail it back to us. Ballots must be received by the Election Board by noon June 2 to be counted,” Albright said.
“As soon as a voter receives their ballot, they should complete it and return it to the Election Board. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day.”
For more information on the upcoming election, people may visit co.dekalb.in.us and click on “Elections & Voting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.