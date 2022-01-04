AUBURN — Longtime deputy coroner Jeannine “Jennie” Short of Auburn has announced her candidacy for DeKalb County Coroner.
Current coroner Michael Gerber has served two four-year terms and cannot seek another.
An Auburn resident, Short became a deputy coroner in March 2012 and has served under two coroners.
“Over the years, I have learned many things,” Short said. “To say that I have been involved in sad and difficult situations would be an understatement. The job is emotionally, and sometimes physically, taxing. I am thankful to work with a wonderful team and am thankful for the guidance and support of Coroner Michael Gerber.
“Knowing Coroner Gerber’s term limit is nearing and that the county will need a new person to fill the position, I feel I have a calling, and the experience needed, to run for coroner of DeKalb County; that God has led me in this direction to continue the good work that our department has done,” she said. Short said Gerber has agreed to remain on staff as chief deputy coroner.
Short and husband, Rick, live in Auburn and also foster animals for the DeKalb County Humane Society.
The coroner’s office fulfills an important role.
“My teammates and I all hold full-time positions in addition to our coroner department duties, and while the coroner and deputy positions are considered part-time in our county, we each spend a great deal of time in our roles as our caseloads continue to increase,” Short said.
“None of us do this for the money, because our salaries are miniscule; we do this because we want to help people and know that our role, albeit often behind the scenes, is an important one.”
Short has been a nurse for nearly 30 years and said she has volunteered in the community long before she considered running for office. Regardless of the election results, Short said she plans to continue to be active in the community.
“I hope that I will have your support,” Short said. “I promise to always try to do the right thing and to put forth the best I can for the team and our community.”
