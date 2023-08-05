GARRETT — An application to rezone two properties along the 800 block of North Randolph Street was sent back to the Garrett Plan Commission for review at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Common Council.
Get Real LLC was granted approval by the Plan Commission following a July 25 public hearing to rezone land at 816 N. Randolph St. and property directly behind it as M1-low density multiple to construct affordable two-bedroom apartments with attached garages. Under city code, such apartment units must have an average of 1,000 square feet, but plans submitted were for units with 768 square feet of living space.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said the duty of the council is to either approve or return the request to the Plan Commission to be sure all requirements are included. A second public hearing would not be needed.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved an amendment to the wage and salary ordinance that incorrectly set the salary of the part-time chief of the Garrett Fire Department at $4,635.80 per quarter instead of $5,138. The amendment also provides for retroactive pay of $502.20 each for the first two quarters of 2023.
Safety concerns regarding charging equipment for electric vehicles crossing public property was revisited from a previous session.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr said a resident had strung a wire across a city sidewalk some 2-3 feet above the ground level. Smurr explained her job description does not include enforcement of such violations and would need to be observed and enforced by the Garrett Police Department. Department heads will consider options, including setting up public charging stations in town, that would not necessarily help those who want to charge vehicles overnight.
The council also approved a resolution showing the city’s interest in pursuing some 14 acres from Custer Farms Inc. along Taylor Road for a future electric utility substation. The statute requires two independent appraisals with the price to be the average of the two. The Board of Works would have the final decision whether to purchase the property or not.
Discussion regarding ordinances setting rates for the city water, wastewater and electric utilities was tabled pending additional information from utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. of Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.