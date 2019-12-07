AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Jean Thompson’s “The Year We Left Home.”
Twenty-eight other communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be reading the book as part of One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home.
Eckhart Public Library will host at least three community programs tied to the book during 2020, including a book discussion on “The Year We Left Home” in June 2020 with the Brews+Books Book Club at Auburn Brewing Company. The library will receive up to 50 books and assorted materials such as bookmarks and posters to promote the programs. The $750 in project funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including speakers or hosting community events.
Jean Thompson’s 2011 novel offers a sweeping, multi-generational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. The story follows the Erickson family through the many changes affecting American life at the end of the 20th century, asking readers to consider the enduring, uniting power of place — “Why we choose to leave and when we decide to come home.”
“Indiana Humanities is in the midst of a two-year initiative encouraging Hoosiers to read, think and talk about urban and rural differences and dynamics,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities and a Hamilton native. “We think ‘The Year We Left Home’ will resonate with Hoosiers, and spark conversations about Midwestern life today and our relationships to the places we call home.”
“Eckhart Public Library is thrilled to receive this grant focusing on such a fitting topic,” said Kaylee Kellogg, marketing specialist and project manager for the library’s One State/One Story grant. “Since we will also be returning ‘home’ to our main library in 2020, I think it’s going to really be a great opportunity for our patrons to explore the idea of home and a place where you belong in intriguing and innovative ways.”
“One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/OneStateOneStory.
