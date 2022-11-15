WATERLOO — DeKalb High School graduate and former elementary and middle school teacher Nora Schwartz returned to DeKalb Friday as the guest speaker at the school’s Veterans Day program.
A 2000 DeKalb graduate, Schwartz served in the Air Force National Guard at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne from 2000-2006. During this time, she traveled to the Middle East twice, England and all over the United States for training and deployments.
Currently, she works for Junior Achievement as the development director and is active in the community, volunteering and sitting on various boards.
“When you think of the military, you often think of the stories of bravery, honor and courage, but today I’m going to share with you my story — a story of opportunity, education and adventure,” Schwartz said.
“My story, while not one of great courage and bravery like many of these veterans here today, is one that I’m proud to share and I look back at it fondly with great memories.
“My story starts right here, at DeKalb High School. As a senior, like many of you, I sat in these seats 23 years ago. I was a very motivated student. I graduated high in my class and was planning to attend college.“
Schwartz said she he had been accepted at three colleges she had applied to and had filled out “a few” scholarships applications.
“But the financial burden was weighing heavily upon my shoulders,” she added.
Schwartz said, delaying or not going to college was not an option for her.
“So, I thought the only thing I would do was take out a bunch of student loans and figure it out as I went. Until one day.”
While sitting in a math class, a friend turned around and told Schwartz how he was getting his college paid for.
“I was intrigued. I also needed college paid for, so I started asking some questions. He told me that he had enlisted in the Air Force National Guard,” Schwartz explained.
Schwartz said she started her research and after several meetings with recruiters, phone calls to her uncle who also was in the Air Force, and lots of conversations with her family, she decided it was her chance to go to college and to get a head start on her future, debt-free.
“I enlisted in the Air Force National Guard while I was still a senior … and I left for basic training and technical school that following fall instead of going to my first semester in college.”
Days after graduating from tech school, Schwartz said, she was at Indiana University in Bloomington starting her first semester of college.
“My military career gave me the opportunity to go to college full-time and to focus solely on school. I was able to work one weekend a month and two or more weeks out of the summer.”
The military paid for her tuition each semester while pursuing her bachelor’s degree, as well as giving her a monthly check.
“Each summer, instead of coming home and getting a job, I chose to volunteer to deploy with other units across the United States. This gave me the opportunity to travel all over the world, while getting paid,” Schwartz said.
She said she also received many opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Schwartz said she spent her 21st birthday in the middle of the desert on her second tour to Kuwait — a deployment that qualified her for her veteran status.
“While there were moments that I did have some fear of what may happen, I chose a career path that would keep me out of harm’s way,” she said, noting her job was with a services unit.
“We were like the customer service at the base. Each base is just like a city, and my unit was in charge of making sure that everyone had a place to sleep, food to eat, and something to do when they weren’t on duty,” Schwartz explained.
She noted there are many administrative positions within all branches of the military.
By the time she turned 24, she had completed her six-year enlistment. She graduated from college with her bachelor’s degree and zero college debt.
“When I first enlisted, six years, sitting in these seats, seemed like a lifetime. But I will tell you, it went by quickly,” Schwartz said.
“I knew that I had made one of the best decisions of my life while sitting here in this school.”
“If you’re sitting there thinking this might be a good option for you some day, I do encourage you to ask a lot of questions, to know what you’re going to be signing up for, and to serve to the greatest potential that you have,” she told the students.
“Serving my country has been one of the greatest honors and I’m proud to be here today with all the other veterans in this room. I salute their service and I have the greatest and utmost respect and appreciation for their contribution and sacrifices and I’m proud to stand with them today.”
Also participating in Tuesday’s program were members of the American Legion who posted colors and members of the DeKalb Classic Connection Choir, who sang the national anthem and an armed forces medley.
Student body president Logan Moore Warstler let the gathering in the Pledge.
Veterans and military in attendance were recognized.
The program concluded with DeKalb band member Riley Sleeper playing Taps.
