AUBURN — The two people each charged with felony murder and burglary following a Sunday shooting in Auburn appeared in court via video link for initial hearings and consideration of bail Tuesday afternoon.
Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, who gave her address during Tuesday’s hearing as the 1600 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, are accused of murder in the deaths of Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, and Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, following a Sunday morning shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident originated as a home burglary shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson, Kruse, Morefield and Moore are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner who then allegedly produced his own gun and shot Morefield twice and then shot Moore, according to a police affidavit.
The homeowner told police he escorted Johnson out of the house and located Kruse outside the home. The homeowner held Johnson and Kruse at gunpoint and told Kruse to call 911, according to the affidavit.
In the murder charges, Johnson and Kruse each are accused of killing Morefield and Moore while committing or attempting to commit burglary.
They are not the alleged shooters but are charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
In the Level 2 felony burglary charge, they each are accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft, while armed with a deadly weapon.
In Kruse’s case, DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown ordered Kruse held without bail or bond and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller issued the same orders in Johnson’s case.
In police affidavits of probable cause filed Tuesday in DeKalb Superior Court I and DeKalb Superior Court I, Indiana State Police Detective Andrew B. Mills said he believed that on May 15, the homeowner of the residence was asleep inside his home. In a recorded interview, the homeowner said that he woke up to his dog barking and people in his living room — later identified as Johnson, Morefield and Moore.
The homeowner said Morefield and an unknown female, later identified as Moore, threatened him and at times, both put a firearm to his head. The homeowner stated the three individuals were stealing things from his home and demanded money. The homeowner told them they had taken all his money the day before. The homeowner said they had him write a check with no name on it for $500, among other things, the affidavit said.
The homeowner stated it was still dark, in the early hours of the morning, and he was able to get his shotgun from next to the couch and encountered Morefield in the kitchen. The homeowner stated it was dark in the house and he shot Morefield twice and then shot Moore, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner said he escorted Johnson out of the house and located another male, later identified as Kruse, outside the home.
Mills said the homeowner also spoke about an incident on May 14, where the four subjects came to his home demanding money aggressively. The homeowner said Johnson had been messaging him about needing $3,000 because some “bad people” thought she had stolen it from them, the affidavit said.
The homeowner explained that Johnson had occasionally stayed at his house for the past 10 years. The homeowner said he had only $65 in his wallet and they took all of it, according to the affidavit.
During Tuesday’s bail hearings, DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Investigator Lonnie Lanning and Indiana State Police Detective Matthew Teusch offered testimony on the investigation of Sunday’s incidents.
Lanning said the homeowner knew Johnson from a 10-year relationship and her “being in and out of his residence.”
Teusch said that in a police interview Kruse had described the homeowner as being Johnson’s “sugar daddy” and that she had drained him of all of his money.
Kruse told police on the Saturday prior that the shooting, the four had gone to the S.R. 8 property and confronted the homeowner, demanding money, Teusch said,
Kruse told police it was getting very heated and he turned his back on the incident, whispering to the homeowner, “I’m sorry,” Teusch added.
Kruse told police he had been brought along as “the muscle” because of his appearance, Teusch said.
Kruse said that during the drive to Auburn on Sunday, Morefield and Moore were in the front seats of the car and were getting very animated, talking about how they were gangsters, the court heard.
Kruse told police he waited in the vehicle that he had backed into a barn on the S.R. 8 property and the others were bringing items out of the house, the court heard.
When Kruse asked Morefield how much longer they were going to be, Morefield told Kruse, “This is going much smoother than I through,” Teusch told the court.
Teusch said the homeowner told police that Morefield and Moore had put a gun to the back of his ear and the back of his head and had ordered him to sit on the sofa.
The homeowner said he had the opportunity to retrieve his shotgun from under a blanket. He confronted Morefield and shot him twice. Moore then walked in through the back door and he shot her once, the court heard.
During this time, Johnson was in the process of removing a computer from the home, the homeowner told police, and he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her outside with him, Teusch told the court.
Teusch said the homeowner told Kruse, “One of your buddies is dead and the other is dying. You’d better dial 911.”
