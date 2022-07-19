BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District will be putting a renewed emphasis on career and technical education in grades kindergarten through high school this upcoming school year.
The board of education approved a $238,248.80 grant from the Indiana Department of Education during Monday night’s meeting. The Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant is aimed at helping schools and communities strengthen PK-12 career pathways.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said this will take the school’s offerings “to the next level.”
It will build on the Skill Up Grant the school system received five years ago when it started its advanced manufacturing training, which included welding experience for students.
He said the grant will allow the school system to build on what they already have in place, making it a district-wide approach.
“This is just the next phase in the process as we take it to the next level,” Conwell said.
DeKalb Eastern will expand its advanced manufacturing sector by enhancing its welding program and adding industrial technology and maintenance offerings.
With a new session added to the curriculum offerings for 2022-23 Eastside High School will offer three sessions of welding, with the capability of having 20 students in each class.
Eastside Jr./Sr. High School Principal Orie Foster said the implementation of the program at the elementary level is still in its infancy stages. He said his team at the school is going to have to look at the best way to bring that education to elementary age students in an effective manner.
Foster said those freshman and sophomore students who take the advanced manufacturing classes at Eastside can take those skills and advance their skillset by taking training through the IMPACT Institute their junior and senior years.
IMPACT Institute recently received $2.5 million in grants to allow for renovation of two vacant retail spaces in Kendallville, which will eventually house IMPACT’s welding and precision machining programs.
In personnel issues the board approved the resignation of Butler Elementary School Assistant Principal Joshua Hoeppner. He will be replaced by Casey Moughler, a teacher at Butler Elementary School.
Other personnel issues included: the retirement of Tamara Pence, who has been with the district for 25 years working in human resources and payroll. Additional resignations included Nathan Hess (teacher), Angela Booth (teacher), Cathy Havens (NEISEC teacher) and Amelia Swander (NEISEC counselor).
Eastside’s back to school cookout will be held from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 on the front lawn across the street from the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.