AUBURN — After becoming the mother of four children over a period of six years, Marcia Provines said she realized she could not have managed without the help of others.
As her children grew, Provines said, “I asked God to remind me, and how to help moms. It can be lonely.”
Provines is living out that reminder and helping new and expectant mothers and other women in her role as executive director of the DeKalb Pregnancy Center. She is beginning her eighth year as executive director after serving as a volunteer for a short time.
Now in its 34th year, the center, formerly known as the DeKalb Council on Pregnancy, was formed to help women with unplanned pregnancies, giving them the support they needed so they would make life choices for their babies, Provines said.
The center offered free, self-administered pregnancy tests, options counseling, pregnancy and parenting education and help with material assistance, Provines explained.
In the spring of 2018, the center announced it would be moving to a medical model. In addition to continuing with the services it already offered, the center now offers free nurse-administered pregnancy tests, as well as free first-trimester ultrasounds to determine a pregnancy’s viability, to make sure the pregnancy is not ectopic and to determine how far along the pregnancy is, Provines said.
Nurse manager Lisa Davis is on site at the center, located at 903 Cardinal Court, Auburn, to perform the services. Dr. Francis Esguerra is the center’s volunteer medical director.
Last month the center began offering free sexually transmitted disease testing on women for chlamydia and gonorrhea.
"A woman doesn't have to be pregnant for the testing," Provines said.
Because the two diseases can have an adverse effect on a pregnancy, the center's policy is to perform a pregnancy test with testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.
To date this year, the center has accommodated 241 visits, performed 20 ultrasounds and administered three STD tests, Provines said.
Provines noted that everything the center does is permission-based, and all clients are treated with confidentiality.
“We ask permission to offer options counseling and/or sharing of the Gospel. We respect those who come to see us,” Provines said.
“We give them facts about all their options and make sure they can make a well-informed decision so that they won’t make a decision that afterwards they’ll regret,” Provines said.
The center also offers the Helping Hands Program where pregnant women and those with children under 3 can earn vouchers to “purchase” items, such as baby clothes, hygiene products, diapers, wipes and blankets, from the center’s store. The items are donated by individuals, churches and other groups.
Clients have the chance to earn vouchers in a variety of ways, such as watching and discussing informational DVDs on topics such as prenatal and newborn care, child safety and development, parenting and discipline. Peer counseling, Bible studies and church attendance also earn “dollars.”
Receiving services at partner agencies, such as Early Head Start, WIC and Healthy Families, as well as attending prenatal doctor appointments and classes, nutrition programs, a child’s dental and immunization appointments and more also are included in the incentive program.
Clients also have the chance to earn vouchers while giving back through community service projects.
Clients who are pregnant and participate in the Helping Hands program are thrown a baby shower by the center.
“We take a holistic approach and address the physical, emotional and spiritual,” Provines said of the center. “All are intimately intertwined.”
