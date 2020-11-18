AUBURN — Growth is coming to Auburn Gear, with even more expected in 2021, the company’s new CEO said Tuesday.
Shane Terblanche spoke to an Auburn Common Council committee to request a property tax phase-in on six new machines.
Terblanche said he will be back, because “We’ll be buying a whole bunch of equipment next year.” He said the company on Auburn Drive is “on an accelerated growth path.”
For now, Auburn Gear is asking to reduce taxes over five years on $182,000 worth of new machinery, including four lathes. They will replace machines that are 23-25 years old, Terblanche said.
With the machines, the company will add one employee and could add second and third shifts of one employee each, he said.
The new machines will produce a subcomponent for a planetary gear system, he said. They are computer-numerical controlled, faster and require a higher skill level in their operators.
Terblanche said the new machines allow Auburn Gear to resume making parts it had outsourced to China three years ago.
“I personally think that’s a bad idea, so we’re bringing a lot of stuff back,” said Terblanche, who said he came to Auburn Gear one year ago.
Terblanche expects the new machines to be delivered in December and running by January.
A committee of three council members endorsed granting a tax phase-in that starts at zero and increases taxes by 20% each year. The full, seven-member council will vote on the phase-in Dec. 1.
Terblanche said the company plans to spend another $2.6 million on new machines next year, “and we’re going to create jobs at the same time.”
He said Auburn Gear employs 148 people, including three who were added Monday.
The company also plans to renovate its 1938 building toward the end of 2021, he said.
The company’s website says Auburn Gear is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom engineered wheel drives, axle drive components, and specialty drives and solutions for diverse mobile equipment applications. The company purchased its factory in south Auburn from previous owner Borg-Warner in the 1980s.
Despite the pandemic-related challenges of 2021, “We are probably going to have our best sales year ever,” Terblanche said.
He credited the company’s success to a “a bunch of new approaches to the business,” including refinement of its distribution network.
“We are actually executing on those, and they’re working,” Terblanche said about those new strategies. “We’re doing a lot of things.”
