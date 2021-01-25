AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners have chosen the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne to design a new county jail.
New Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson voted to hire Elevatus in a in a 2-1 decision Monday morning at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Commissioners President William Hartman voted “no.”
Elevatus is one of two architectural-engineering firms that made sales pitches to the commissioners earlier this month. DLZ also offered its services.
Commissioners said last week they would make a decision Feb. 1, but instead they took a vote Monday.
Elevatus designed the DeKalb County Community Corrections Center that opened in February 2020. The jail is likely to be built near the Corrections Center, which is located on new Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
Watson made a motion to hire Elevatus for a fee not to exceed $925,000. Last week, Elevatus offered that price to design a jail using a prototype plan with some modifications, instead of a custom design that would cost $500,000 more.
“If we go with them, we need to stick with that number,” Sanderson said before the vote.
The decision is dependent on County Attorney James McCanna’s approval of Elevatus’s contract.
The existing jail in downtown Auburn was built in the mid-1980s. It has been plagued by overcrowding and by structural issues caused by settling.
After the commissioners’ meeting, Hartman explained the case for hiring Elevatus, despite his vote against it.
“It wasn’t a wrong decision … either one could do the job,” he said about the competing firms.
Hartman said DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II “ very strongly favored” Elevatus, which was a major factor in the commissioners’ choice.
“Elevatus is close” with its office in Fort Wayne, Hartman said. “I think we’ll get more attention from them, more detail, more person-to-person interaction.”
Hartman acknowledged that some problems occurred in construction of the Community Corrections Center. He said Elevatus is determined not to repeat them.
“They really want to do this right,” Hartman said. “They’re motivated to give us a good product.
The commissioners’ jail committee, which includes Cserep, plans to meet with Elevatus next Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the courthouse.
Also Monday morning, commissioners heard a presentation from Loren Bunnell, founder of JUSTcm construction management in Fort Wayne, offering his company’s services to manage the jail project.
“We know the areas of the jail that would be important and critical,” to save money, Bunnell said. “We wouldn’t do it unless we feel that our fee would be paid for in savings.”
Bunnell said a jail project potentially faces “a million dollar pothole,” adding, “I know what it is, I know where it is … and can help.”
With his company’s ties to Auburn, Bunnell said, “We just want to help the county with trying to make sure they’re spending the best dollars.”
Bunnell is the former president of Corporate Construction of Auburn. His LinkedIn profile says he has 30 years of construction industry experience. He told the commissioners his first construction management job was a $375 million expansion project for Steel Dynamics in rural Butler. He estimated he has written 10,000 subvendor contracts.
His company’s expertise can keep a project on schedule and within its budget, Bunnell said.
Also Monday:
• Commissioners voted to assign the title for a fire-damaged property in downtown Garrett to the city of Garrett. The building at 109 S. Randolph St. was the scene of a fire that killed two people on Feb. 11, 2020. Garrett city officials want to demolish the building.
• Commissioners voted to give $3,000 to the Auburn-Waterloo Trail organization. Last week, the trail organization’s president, Richard Shankle, asked for the money to buy a sign designating a park along the trail as Metzger Park.
Commissioners last week agreed to name the park for Ken Metzger, who has donated substantially to the park through his services and money.
Sanderson said he supported giving $3,000 to the trail group “to do with as they please, but if it’s for the sign, so be it.” He said he would prefer to see the organization spend $1,000 on the sign, using the rest for trail improvements.
Hartman said he thinks $3,000 for a sign is “a little bit extravagant.” Watson agreed it is “a little pricey,” but said he had spoken with Metzger, who thought a sign could be obtained for less.
• County zoning administrator Chris Gaumer spoke to the commissioners about creating a part-time job for a code compliance officer to help streamline public nuisance enforcement.
The officer would target violations involving abandoned vehicles, garbage, junk and rubbish in rural areas, but would not be involved with complaints of tall grass and weeds, Gaumer said.
The commissioners reacted positively to Gaumer’s proposal. Hartman said code compliance would be “a great job for a retired law enforcement officer.”
• Commissioners instructed McCanna to contact the owners of an Auburn hotel that has not paid innkeepers tax for the past five months. County officials said they are not allowed to identify the hotel.
It is not clear how much tax the hotel owes, because it has not filed reports. The tax is based on self-reporting, with payments submitted to the county auditor. The tax revenue pays for operations of the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
McCanna said if necessary, the Indiana Department of Revenue has authority to withdraw the hotel’s retail merchant certificate, effectively closing it.
“You can’t penalize visitors to the community who lose the option of a hotel,” McCanna said, but allowing the hotel to continue nonpayment is not fair to taxpayers and its competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.