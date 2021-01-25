Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.