AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon at a nearby hotel in connection with a burglary at west side laundry facility earlier that morning.
Austin T. Wakeman, 27, of Garrett, according to DeKalb County Jail logs and formerly of Pierceton, has been charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor, in addition to a Kosciusko County warrant.
A spokesman for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said their warrant alleges three Level 6 felonies: domestic battery in the presence of a child; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and strangulation. The warrant also alleges criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
At 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police received a motion detection alarm at the laundry facility, located at 1147 W. 15th St. When police arrived, they found a broken window at the rear of the business, Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said.
“Officers then cleared the building to make sure no one was in it and we started a burglary investigation,” Heffelfinger said. Detective Adam Barton and Auburn’s crime scene unit were summoned to assist.
Through investigation and viewing video from several nearby businesses, police were able to track the suspect’s movements to the Red Roof Inn at 503 Ley Drive.
“We were confident the suspect had gone to the Red Roof Inn,” Heffelfinger said. “At the Red Roof Inn, officers watched video, confirmed, and we were able to identify our suspect that he was in one of the rooms.
“We were able to identify who he was and determined he had a warrant out of Kosciusko County,” he added. “At that point and time, we made entry into the room, and he gave up without any struggles.
“We knew he was in the room by surveillance camera because he never exited,” Heffelfinger said of the suspect. “He was not complying. Basically, he was acting like he wasn’t in there.”
Police used a key card to open the hotel room door and bolt cutters to cut the chain. “At that point and time, he gave up, knowing we weren’t going away,” Heffelfinger added.
When interviewed by police, Heffelfinger said Wakeman admitted to the burglary at the 15th Street Laundromat.
Police estimate the laundry facility sustained approximately $2,000 in damage, including a double-pane glass window.
In the hotel room, police recovered a few grams of methamphetamine and evidence and property taken from the laundry facility.
Auburn Police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.
