Four DeKalb County residents are recipients of Questa Scholar, the Questa Education Foundation said.
The recipients, their high schools and colleges are:
• Irlene Bauman — Garrett High School, Purdue University Fort Wayne;
• Nolan Hathaway — Garrett High School, Trine University;
• Brynn Phillips — Eastside High School, Purdue Fort Wayne; and
• Mary Ellen Worden — DeKalb High School, Grace College.
The foundation said each student has unique interests and passions and will be pursuing degree fields such as Spanish and communication, money and banking, health science and design engineering technology. Each student plans to give back his or her talents to the northeast Indiana workforce.
The four students recently graduated from high school and will be entering college this fall as freshmen or just completed their first year in their undergraduate degree programs.
They are among 85 students selected to participate in the Traditional Questa Scholars program, in addition to more than 400 scholars currently receiving funding for their college degrees.
In addition to the traditional application, Questa plans to fund 17 more students who have been affected financially by COVID-19, whether through the loss of a job, a loss in college funding or financial concerns brought about by the pandemic. These additional opportunities are available to students attending partner schools in the region.
The Questa Education Foundation’s one-of-a-kind funding provides the possibility of receiving loan forgiveness up to 75% of the total loan amount.
By attending a regional partner school, students will receive 25% forgiveness, and they can earn an additional 50% forgiveness by living and working in the area for five years after graduation.
“This incentive for scholars to live and work in northeast Indiana helps our businesses and economy grow and benefit from talent retention,” the foundation said. “Of the students who have graduated from the program, two-thirds are giving back their talent by living and working in the region.”
Questa said its services to students depend on the support of donors and funders. Donors can learn more about Questa programs and how to support a student at questafoundation.org or by calling 407-6494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.