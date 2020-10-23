Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.