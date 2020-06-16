AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded three grants for the second quarter of 2020, the organization said Tuesday.
Grant recipients are:
• The Lighthouse Montessori Education Center in Ashley — $1,000 for staff training;
• Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home Inc. — $1,500 for financial assistance for DeKalb County residences; and
• Women’s Care Center Northeast Indiana Inc. — $2,500 to support operational expenses.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the Community Foundation’s website. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes a recommendation to the board of directors based upon funding availability and other grant criteria.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to please plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. Deadlines for the remaining of 2020 are July 1 and Oct. 1. The grant committee will meet after those deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation said it would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. More information on how to apply for a Community Foundation of DeKalb County grant may be found on the foundation’s website at CFDeKalb.org or by contacting Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
