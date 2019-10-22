BUTLER — The DeKalb Humane Shelter is looking for a foster home for Griffin.
He is crate-trained, loves children, cats and other dogs, rides well in vehicles and stays close to home.
Anyone interested in fostering Griffin should fill out an application at Dekalbhumanesociety.org.
The shelter is in need of wet, canned cat food; wet, canned dog food; and any brand of litter.
