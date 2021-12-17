FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. Thursday provided fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $5.46 to $5.50 per diluted share, representing record quarterly performance.
Excluding the impact from the following items, the company expects fourth quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.69 to $5.73 per diluted share.
• Additional performance-based company wide special compensation of approximately $21 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company’s exceptional record annual performance.
• Costs of approximately $43 million, or $0.15 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
Comparatively, the company’s sequential third quarter 2021 earnings were $4.85 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $4.96 per diluted share, excluding the impact of construction and startup costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.11 per diluted share. Prior year fourth quarter earnings were $0.89 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $0.97 per diluted share, excluding the following: additional financing costs of $11 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, related to the company’s October 2020 refinancing activities; costs of approximately $14 million, or $0.05 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment, non-cash asset impairment charges of $17 million (net of non-controlling interest), or $0.06 per diluted share related to certain non-core oil and gas investments, and a tax benefit of $13 million (net of non-controlling interest), or $0.06 per diluted share, related to the reduction of a valuation allowance.
Fourth quarter 2021 profitability from the company’s steel operations is expected to be higher than third quarter results, setting a new quarterly record, driven by strong underlying steel demand and metal spread expansion across the platform, more than offsetting seasonally lower steel shipments. Domestic steel demand remains strong, with the automotive, construction and industrial sectors continuing to lead the momentum.
Fourth quarter 2021 earnings from the company’s metals recycling operations are expected to be aligned with sequential third quarter results, based on improved metal margins despite modestly lower selling values and offsetting lower shipments. Many domestic steel mills had planned maintenance outages throughout the fourth quarter 2021, which lowered ferrous scrap demand.
Fourth quarter 2021 earnings from the company’s steel fabrication operations are expected to be more than 2 1/2 times higher than sequential record third quarter results, as significantly higher selling values and near-record shipments, meaningfully more than offset higher steel input costs. The non-residential construction sector remains strong as evidenced by robust order activity, resulting in another record order backlog and record forward-pricing for the company’s steel fabrication platform. The company anticipates this momentum to continue through 2022 based on these dynamics.
Based on continued confidence in cash flow generation, the company also repurchased approximately $320 million, or 2.5%, of its common stock during the fourth quarter 2021 through Dec. 14, 2021. Year-to-date 2021, the company repurchased $1.1 billion, or approximately 8% of its common stock.
