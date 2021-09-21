GRABILL — Dr. Tyler G. Johnson, an emergency physician and native of Grabill, will announce his candidacy for the Indiana State Senate on Wednesday.
His announcement will take place at Sauder Feeds, 14033 Grabill Road, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Johnson will announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Indiana State Senate District 14. Incumbent Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, recently announced that he will retire at the end of his current term.
“It will take a candidate with a far-reaching range of skills, experiences and passions to succeed a public servant as respected as Sen. Kruse,” Johnson said.
“His will be hard shoes to fill. But when voters get the chance to compare us, I think they will find me the candidate best able to make meaningful contributions to northeast Indiana.”
A 2001 graduate of Leo High School, Johnson works as an emergency physician at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview DeKalb and hospitals throughout the region. Johnson said he has served in a variety of leadership roles in his field and has been an advocate for advancing emergency care and patient safety.
Johnson said his candidacy also offers legislative experience, as he has advocated for patients and emergency physicians at the Indiana Statehouse and United States Capitol.
He and his wife, Alicia, and their four children are active in their church and are passionate supporters of adoption. Visit votedrjohnson.us for more information.
In August, Ron Turpin announced he also is seeking to succeed Kruse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.