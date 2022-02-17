AUBURN — Overnight rain Wednesday into Thursday and the melting of snow from the last snowstorm have caused issues throughout DeKalb County as many of the county roads have standing water on them or are impassable.
With the rain still falling and temperatures still above freezing, DeKalb County Commissioners issued a “level yellow” travel advisory for the county.
DeKalb County High Department Superintendent Ben Parker said the advisory was issued around 8:15 a.m.
As of early afternoon Thursday, three roads within the county were closed because of high water. Those roads included C.R. 60, just west of C.R. 427 south of Auburn, which was completely covered with flowing water. Other road closures included C.R. 12 between C.R. 55 and 57 and C.R. 6 between S.R. 427 to C.R. 8.
Parker said several of the other roads within the county had high water standing on them due to the rain and melting snow.
Thursday’s rain gave way to snow Thursday afternoon and evening as a winter storm warning was issued for the county through midnight, with accumulations of snow from four to eight inches possible. Larger amounts of snow were predicted for areas to the west and north of DeKalb County.
Travel will continue to be difficult this morning as crews will continue to work to clear the roadways. Areas of blowing snow are also in the forecast. Today’s forecast include highs in the mid-20s under partly cloudy skies.
Parker said his crews will hit the roads early Friday morning, but plowing conditions could be tricky with the standing water on the roadways.
Parker said those areas of standing water will have the potential to freeze as temperatures drop, making them slick and hazardous.
He urged drivers to be cautious once temperatures fall below zero.
Several areas of high water throughout the county are marked with signage warning motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.