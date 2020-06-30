GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district is surveying Railroader families on re-entry plans for the upcoming school year.
“Our team is working to collect as much information as possible as we actively plan for the upcoming school year. We are very excited to get our kids back with us and we appreciate your participation on our previous surveys to help us plan in doing so,” the district said in a letter to its families, dated Friday.
The survey was developed in collaboration with other DeKalb County school superintendents. Both DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern school districts invited parents to complete a similar survey last week.
Since the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5, the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals have been collaborating with education officials on how to conduct in-person schooling while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff at school, the letter to Garrett-Keyser-Butler parents said.
“We understand this is a delicate and difficult balance. Helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to not only the safety of our schools but our community at large,” the district said.
The health department currently is advising that face masks or coverings be worn during school hours when social distancing cannot be maintained, the letter states.
“Wearing masks/coverings during portions of the school day may reduce the likelihood of an outbreak and can help us keep school in session. Further consultation with our local health department and public health officials will help determine portions of the day when masks will be required or optional.
“We understand the stress and anxiety this global pandemic has caused and the desire to return to school weighs heavy on all of us. As we have mentioned before, Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD will be prepared to serve the needs of our students whether in person or virtually/remotely. With current recommendations to require both staff and students to wear face masks/coverings during portions of their day upon return to school in the fall, we need your help so we can properly prepare to educate all students we proudly serve,” the district told its families.
The survey asks parents whether they strongly agree, agree, disagree or strongly disagree that students need to wear face masks/coverings when in attendance at school in the fall.
Parents are given the same response options to the statement, “Students need to wear face masks/coverings during portions of the school day when social distancing cannot be maintained.”
Parents whose children normally ride the bus are asked about the likelihood their children will ride the school bus this fall if they are required to wear a face mask or covering while on the bus.
Parents also are invited to share questions, comments, concerns, ideas and suggestions.
The district said the situation is “very fluid and evolving” and that continued collaboration with the local health department will take place.
“Adjustments to our re-entry plan may need to be made. We will communicate updates accordingly. We hope this survey is received in the manner which it was intended ... to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff while reopening our schools this coming fall,” the district said.
