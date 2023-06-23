GARRETT — A Garrett resident’s appeal disputing a $100 code enforcement fine was denied by the Board of Works Monday.
William Joseph Carlin III of 606 E. Hill St. in the Dawson Addition claimed plants in his yard deemed to be weeds by Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr were actually wildflowers, herbs and other foliage and did not violate the city’s high grass and weeds ordinance.
Smurr presented photos of the front and backyard areas of the home taken in the past weeks and showed that some of the plants in dispute had been cut down just prior to Tuesday’s session. She also reported complaints from neighbors about the grasses had come to her attention.
Records show the property was issued an abate for tall grass in early May. The lawn had not yet been cut this year and had reached over 9 inches tall. A second abate was issued a few weeks later for the plantings Carlin described as garlic and wildflowers.
As Carlin was late in filing any appeals and that solid proof of weeds and tall grass was presented in photos, board members Dave Demske and Mayor Todd Fiandt denied his appeal. Carlin said he has lived at the property for seven years and is in the process of moving. He plans to transfer the grounds around the home back to a yard. Smurr said records show this is the fifth violation of the property since 2019.
Smurr reported issuing 37 code violations in Garrett between June 6-18, most for combinations of tall grass and weeds, junk and rubbish, harborage of vermin. Two dilapidated buildings were also abated. Thirty certified letters were sent, 62 abates complied and 25 abates were sent to City Hall for fines. So far this year, 548 notices have been served, the report showed.
Also Monday, Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 164 calls for service between June 5-15. There were five city ordinance calls, and 13 traffic tickets. He itemized the 25 traffic warnings issued to include 11 for speeding, four parking violations, two each for stop sign violations, improper display of license plate, and tail light/license plate license violations; and one each of headline violation, disregarding a traffic device, turn signal violation and one failure to repaint a decommissioned police car. Regarding the police car, he explained that all stickers must be removed and if two colors, the exterior must be changed to only one color. His report also showed 54 business checks during the period.
The board approved six 50/50 sidewalk replacement projects for residents totaling nearly $14,000. The costs include installing Americans with Disabilities Act corners at two sites and the removal of trees at four properties. This depletes this year’s budget for the program, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the disc golf course at Ocker Park on West Railroad Street is now open. Crews have been busy painting curbs, mulching all play areas in preparation of the Fourth of July and the city pool continues to pass weekly testing. Trees in the downtown area will be trimmed this weekend, he added.
