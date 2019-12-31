Mahnesmith family
welcomes baby boy
Wade Maddox Mahnesmith was born Sept. 24, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital to Joey and Jenna Mahnesmith of Ashley. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins a sibling, Wyatt Michael Mahnesmith.
Mandy Mahnesmith of Angola is the paternal grandmother. Ken Myers of Garrett and Jody Geisinger of Auburn are the maternal grandparents.
Paternal great-grandparents are Ed and Ann Mahnesmith of Angola. Maternal great-grandparents are Michael and Jennifer Beebe of Auburn, DeWayne and Julie Buss of Waterloo and Kenneth and Irene Myers of Garrett. Anna Geisinger of LaPine, Oregon, is the baby’s great-great-grandmother.
