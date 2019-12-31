Wade Maddox Mahnesmith

Wade Mahnesmith

Mahnesmith family

welcomes baby boy

Wade Maddox Mahnesmith was born Sept. 24, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital to Joey and Jenna Mahnesmith of Ashley. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins a sibling, Wyatt Michael Mahnesmith.

Mandy Mahnesmith of Angola is the paternal grandmother. Ken Myers of Garrett and Jody Geisinger of Auburn are the maternal grandparents.

Paternal great-grandparents are Ed and Ann Mahnesmith of Angola. Maternal great-grandparents are Michael and Jennifer Beebe of Auburn, DeWayne and Julie Buss of Waterloo and Kenneth and Irene Myers of Garrett. Anna Geisinger of LaPine, Oregon, is the baby’s great-great-grandmother.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.