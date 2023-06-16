Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 13-15, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Anthony Keel, 53, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. June 13 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging violation of pre-trial release (theft, a Level 6 felony and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Jeremy Kline, 43, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Edon, Ohio, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Stidham, 37, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. June 15 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.