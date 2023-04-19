AUBURN – The Wednesday morning farmer’s market in downtown Auburn is moving.
Not far, just around the corner to the south side of the DeKalb County Courthouse square, on the north side of 9th Street between Main and Cedar streets.
The Auburn Board of Works approved the move Tuesday at the recommendation of Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger, the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and downtown business owners.
“My biggest focus concerns all of the traffic and the amount of vendors on Main Street for safety purposes,” Heffelfinger told the board.
“Through multiple meetings and working together, we came up with the idea that the farmer’s market, on Wednesdays, will be in the 100 block of East 9th, starting on the north side.
“At the beginning of the year, when it’s a very limited amount of vendors, we wouldn’t necessarily have to close the road, but we would get away from the main traffic on Main Street,” the police chief said.
“As it develops throughout the summer with vegetables and produce, if we need to, then I’ll make the decision to close down 9th Street for safety if it has to go down both sides.”
The Saturday farmer’s market will once again be located in the City of Auburn and DeKalb County parking lots on East 7th Street between Union and Cedar streets, adjacent to Courtyard Park.
“We’ve had multiple meetings, and I think this is the best plan we have for safety,” Heffelfinger said.
The measure was approved by Board of Works member Danny McAfee and Mayor Mike Ley. Board of Works member Herb Horrom was not present.
The board approved these street closures:
- June 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Auburn Main Street’s “Back to the Bricks” touring car show event. Streets to be closed will be Main Street from 4th to 9th; Cedar Street from 5th to 9th; Jackson Street from 5th to 7th; 5th Street from Jackson to Cedar; 6th Street from Van Buren to Cedar; 8th Street from Jackson to Main; and 9th Street from Jackson to Cedar.
- June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Eckhart Public Library’s summer reading program. The request is to close 12th and 13th streets from Jackson to Van Buren.
- June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Auburn Moose. This request is to close the 100 block of East 10th Street between Main and Cedar for a DeKalb County Special Olympics event.
- April 25 and April 27 around the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automotive Museum to install new equipment on the roof.
The board also approved Heffelfinger’s request to apply for a Cops Hiring Program grant. “Basically what this grant would do is provide up to 75% of an officer’s salary,” he said. “For the first three to five years, it would save the city about $300,000.
“It could be more as we’re working with DeKalb Central schools. The two officers we’re applying for would be to place them on the road and have permanent SROs (school resource officers) in each one of the elementaries in the city.”
The deadline for the first phase of the grant application is May 8, with the second part at the end of that month. By the time it’s approved and processed, it would begin in 2023.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Eric Ditmars received approval to accept a “grant-a-day” award from the James Foundation. This will help with several programs at the park, including Mark’s Ark, sand art, tie-dye and bubble blast events.
Earlier, Auburn Essential Services employees Damon Gentis and John Hunt were recognized for 10 years of employment with the City of Auburn. Ley presented awards to both employees.
Ley also read a proclamation declaring April 29 as Arbor Day in Auburn.
