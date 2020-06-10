AUBURN — Classic Auburn and Duesenberg automobiles will go up for bids at RM Auctions’ 50th anniversary Auburn Fall sale on Labor Day weekend.
The auction company estimates that the Auburn will draw even higher bids than the typically more expensive Duesenberg.
The annual collector car sale is scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at Auburn Auction Park. The lineup of cars for sale ranges from American classics to European sports cars, muscle, hot rods, customs, and modern collectibles.
Heading the list are an 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster and a 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster returning to the hometown of their manufacturer, the Auburn Automobile Co.
The auction company estimates the Auburn Speedster’s value at $700,000-$800,000 compared to an estimate of $550,000- $650,000, for the Duesenberg.
The Speedster comes from long-term ownership by an enthusiast; having resided in one of the finest collections of full classics in the United States since 1998, RM Auctions said. The Speedster wears a period-correct finish of Nassau Orange. A rebuilt carburetor and work to the clutch ensures that it runs and drives extremely well, the company said.
The Duesenberg, powered by engine No. J-575, is one of 10 “JN” cars produced for Duesenberg by the Rollston body company. It retains its original engine, drivetrain, frame and firewall, as well as original fenders of the skirted design made optional on later Model Js.
In the 1960s, the body of the Tourster was removed from the chassis, in preparation for restoration; while the chassis and drivetrain were being restored, the body was put into storage in a building that subsequently caught fire. and the body was lost. The complete chassis and drive train survived intact, and in 1969, the Tourster body was rebuilt.
The RM Sotheby’s Group team said it is “working diligently to implement altered onsite guidelines for Auburn Fall and continues to monitor the state’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines as further information becomes available. The company said more details will be made available on a date closer to the event.
An updated list of all entries and event details is available at rmsothebys.com.
