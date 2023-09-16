8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. A closed executive session will take place at 10:30 a.m. The meeting is held accordance with the following codes: IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(4)(I) “Interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by (I) a governing body of a political subdivision.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
10 a.m. — Butler Economic Development Commission, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, to review an application for personal property tax abatement submitted by Multimatic Indiana Inc.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public shall also be invited to attend this meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, Commissioners’ court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, closed executive session for school board training.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn, to conduct a public test of the electronic voting system.
