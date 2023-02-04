ANGOLA — Trine University has promoted two staff members, Jason Blume and Jennifer LaRose, to new roles to help meet the need for growth in its capability to serve industry and to provide camps, conferences and events.
Blume has been promoted to assistant vice president of Innovation One. In this role, he will continue to serve as the primary liaison for Trine Innovation One (Ti1) and its departments, which consist of the university Career Center, the MILL makerspace and the Trine Center for Technical Training.
In addition to overseeing the employees and services in those areas, Blume’s new elevated role will include identifying and recruiting new industry partners, and maintaining relationships with existing partners. The university provides technical training through the Trine Center for Technical Training as well as services such as engineering, business planning and prototype fabrication through Trine Innovation One.
Blume had been executive director of Innovation One since 2014. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Trine in 2004 and his Master of Science in engineering management in 2016.
LaRose has been promoted to executive director of camps, conferences and events.
In her new role, LaRose will continue to lead and manage the university’s Event Services department, overseeing planning and resources for all camps, conferences and on-campus events. In her elevated role, she also will partner with youth-serving organizations across the region to provide K-12 students and families with comprehensive college preparatory and social development on-campus camps and programs.
This will include expansion of the university’s popular LEGO Robotics camps and the STEM with Storm program.
LaRose has served the university in multiple roles since 2015, most recently as director of campus experience.
“Jason and Jen are two exemplary Trine team-members and have played key roles in the expansion of their respective areas and the growth of Trine University,” said Gretchen Miller, vice president for administration and chief of staff. “We’re excited to see that growth continue as they assume these well-earned new roles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.