AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club, Inc. will sponsoring its annual Fun Horse Show on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The Bar None Saddle Club was incorporated 1947, established itself as a helping hand to the horse industry in DeKalb County and the surrounding counties.
The show will offer many different and fun classes in which exhibitors will be able to participate. There will be costume classes, stick horse steeple chase, Dolly Parton Race and many more.
During the lunch hour, the club will offer a hot dog dinner to all exhibitors. The club asks that exhibitors who attend please bring a covered dish to pass at the pot luck lunch. There is no cost for dining or for admission.
