KENDALLVILLE — The body of a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl was recovered early Saturday afternoon from Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
Following an autopsy Monday morning, the Noble County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Cing Sang to be an accidental drowning.
Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig did saw the girl’s immediate family lives near Tulsa, Oklahoma, and had been visiting family in Fort Wayne.
Relatives had gathered for a family event at Bixler Lake.
Sang had been swimming under the supervision of family members.
She was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Her body was found within 20 feet of the shore near the east beach, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich.
Despite lifesaving efforts by both family members and responders, Sang was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:38 p.m., according to Noble County’s E-911 dispatch center’s radio logs.
This incident remains under investigation pending the outcome of toxicology reports.
According to E-911 radio logs, someone called to report an apparent drowning at 1:04 p.m. Saturday.
At 1:05 p.m., the caller advised the child was out of the water and CPR was in progress.
The first emergency responders were on scene at 1:09 p.m., according to radio logs.
A Parkview Noble EMS ambulance was on scene at 1:18 p.m.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Police Department and Parkview Noble County EMS.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to always wear a personal flotation device when near or in the water and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.
