AUBURN — A mail carrier was taken to an area hospital after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Hwa Kim, 52, of Fort Wayne, complained of head pain. He was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital by ambulance.
Kim was driving a 1990 Grumman LLV mail delivery truck west in the 2100 block of C.R. 40. According to a police report, Kim told police the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, down into a ditch and struck a utility pole.
The mail delivery vehicle was deemed to be a total loss. County police were assisted by the Corunna Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
