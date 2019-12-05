AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced Wednesday to spend five years behind bars for raping a 16-year-old girl who is described as having a delayed mental capacity.
James Mark Polk, 52, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, pleaded guilty to rape, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced Polk to 7 1/2 years in prison, with 2 1/2 years suspended and five years to serve. Five years was the maximum amount of executed time Wallace could have imposed under the terms of Polk’s plea agreement. Polk also received 2 1/2 years of probation. He received credit for 325 days served in jail while the case was pending.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for Polk’s arrest, police spoke to the victim’s father, who said his daughter was left at his residence alone while he was at work. The girl’s father told police he normally would have a babysitter for her due to her being lower-functioning, but that evening there was no babysitter, the affidavit said. The girl’s father said he told her to stay in the apartment and keep the doors locked.
The victim told police she left her apartment to take out the trash and that Polk, whom she described as a neighbor, grabbed her by her coat and took her back to his apartment.
She said Polk kissed and touched her and performed a sexual act on her, and she told him “no” five or six times, the affidavit said.
Polk originally denied that the girl ever had been in his apartment, but later said she had been in there that night, the affidavit said. Polk denied that any sexual activity had taken place, but later admitted it had occurred and said it was consensual, the affidavit said.
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Polk “conveniently” approached the girl when her father was gone.
“Somehow he wants to think that some 16-year-old girl wanted to have sex with him. What a creative imagination,” Winebrenner said. “There was no mistaking that this was wrong. This was a crime, certainly not consensual.”
Polk’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Polk has experienced significant mental health issues and has attempted suicide several times, including when he was confronted by law enforcement about this incident. He said Polk has a seventh-grade education level and experienced a “challenging childhood.”
“I think we’ve reached a fair resolution,” Likes said of the terms of the plea agreement.
