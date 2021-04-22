WATERLOO — Students at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School will continue to attend classes on a block schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
The DeKalb Central school board approved the block schedule during its meeting Tuesday evening.
A block schedule replaces a more traditional schedule with longer class periods that meet fewer times each day and week.
In a memorandum to the board, high school Principal Marcus Wagner and middle school Principal Matt Vince outlined the reasons they recommend staying on a block schedule.
“As we all know, the 2020-21 school year has presented many challenges and we have been compelled to make many changes as a result of COVID-19. Some of those changes have turned out to be extremely well-received by our students, staff and families. One such change was our block schedule,” the memo stated.
The schools chose a block schedule to help minimize close contacts, facilitate contact tracing and limit virtual instruction to only four classes each day.
As the school year progressed, the schools began to hear more and more calls from students, staff and families to make the block schedule permanent, the board heard.
The schools surveyed staff, students and a parents and received “overwhelming support” to continue with the schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
Many students indicated that they enjoyed focusing on fewer classes each day, felt they had more time to get help when needed, and were able to complete their assignments in a timely manner, the survey found.
Many teachers said they could better focus on quality instruction without feeling rushed, provide more individual attention to struggling students, build better relationships with their students and have more time for activities and labs that were hard to complete in a shorter, traditional class period, the board heard.
In addition, many parents said their students were able to manage their daily workload more efficiently, according to the survey.
The block schedule also will increase daily instruction time by 15 minutes by reducing the number of passing periods.
Reduced passing periods also have helped decrease the number of behavioral problems that sometimes begin in the hallways prior to class, the board heard.
Board member Valerie Armstrong described the block schedule model and the way it has been received as “one of the silver linings to this year.”
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved advertising for a public hearing on a proposed facilities upgrade to be financed by a 2021 bond. Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider explained Indiana law requires a public hearing whenever a school corporation proposes to construct or renovate a school building at a cost in excess of $1 million.
The district has come up with a facilities master plan that includes projects totaling $12.5 million that are considered to be “high priority.” Some of those projects already are ongoing. The plan lists “high-priority” projects totaling $11.1 million that could be potential 2021 bond projects and almost $876,000 of high-priority projects that could be financed through the district’s operations fund.
A public hearing will take place at the May 18 board meeting when interested people may give testimony and ask questions about renovations at the high school, middle school and transportation garage.
• The board voted to accept three Project Lead the Way grants totaling $6,300 for high school computer science and biomedical courses. The grants will allow the high school to increase its Project Lead the Way course offerings, the board heard. The board also accepted a $500 grant from DeKalb VOICE for the district’s preschool program.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with United Way of DeKalb County to use James R. Watson Elementary School and the district’s food service department for a kindergarten camp.
• The board voted to hire Martin Beasley as high school dean of students. He will work 185 days with a base salary of $74,500. Beasley has 28 years of experience in education, the board heard. In addition, Beasley was named the high school head basketball coach, effective immediately, for the 2021-22 basketball season. He will be compensated $17,000 for coaching basketball and has 22 years of head coaching experience.
• In personnel matters:
The board approved the resignations of: middle school paraprofessional Amanda Brumbaugh; high school Choice paraprofessional Amber McMaken; high school custodian Carl Hansen; high school guidance counselor Jaclyn Kempf; middle school custodian Jazmin Reyes; high school paraprofessional Kevin Allison; bus driver Michael Eagle; high school special education teacher Patricia Allison; middle school custodian Ronald Sawchuck; McKenney-Harrison second-grade teacher Chelsea McGill; and high school volleyball coach Dari Brown.
The board approved the appointments of: high school custodian Joseph Krueger; middle school paraprofessional Liz Brummett; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Michele Fisher; high school custodian Miranda Hoyt; middle school girls assistant track coach Shalon Getts; J.R. Watson custodian Stacy Hotman; middle school math teachers Colton Ruby and Sarah Chapman; high school fall and winter head cheer coach Shayla Vance; middle school custodian Danielle Conneally; and Country Meadow Elementary School long-term substitute paraprofessional Breanna Casto.
