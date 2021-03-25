FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics, Inc. has announced leadership promotions for Jordan Breiner and William T. Scruggs and expanded responsibilities for Jeff Hansen and Rick Poinsatte.
"I am excited and pleased to recognize these four individuals for their outstanding leadership and positive impact within our company," said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, chief executive officer. "Their passion and spirit of excellence reflect the foundational principles of Steel Dynamics. They embody our culture of safety, performance, innovation — and always putting our people first. They have each been key contributors to our success and strategic growth."
Breiner has been promoted to a vice president position with Steel Dynamics. He is responsible for the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division, reporting to Barry Schneider, senior vice president, Flat Roll Steel Group.
The company said Breiner's promotion is in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the Butler Flat Roll Division, which includes a 3.2-million-ton electric arc furnace flat roll steel mill, three onsite coating lines, oversight of the company's Jeffersonville, Indiana, flat roll coating line, and the company's liquid ironmaking facility.
Breiner has led the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division since June 2014 and was named its general manager in 2017.
Breiner joined Steel Dynamics in 1997 as a metallurgist at the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division and progressively grew in leadership responsibilities as the company's flat roll operations grew, including as a casting manager and plant manager of the company's Jeffersonville coating line operations. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Illinois.
Scruggs also has been promoted to a vice president position with Steel Dynamics. He has served as the commercial general manager of the company's Flat Roll Steel Group since August 2015.
Hansen has been given additional responsibilities for the company's approach and strategy concerning environmental sustainability, including climate related matters.
Poinsatte has been given additional oversight regarding the company's strategic business development processes and its primary U.S. government relations.
