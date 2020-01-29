AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association will kick off We Love Auburn Month with yarn bombing Saturday in downtown Auburn.
Participants are invited to install yarn projects and are encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs. All ages and experience levels are invited to participate. Those in need of pre-made yarn projects may stop by the Auburn Atrium Marketplace while supplies last. Participants are asked to remove yarn items on Feb. 29.
“Yarn bomb is a unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap our dear city in a little bit of love! This community-wide installation will chase away winter blues by inviting everyone to get creative and give City of Auburn Indiana Government a warm winter hug,” said a news release from Auburn Main Street.
Participants will find guidelines on the website AuburnMainStreet.org, or on social media @AuburnMainStreet.
Guidelines include:
• All materials used for wrapping trees, signs, and flower pots must be winter-weather tolerant for the month of February. Installation will be Saturday.
• All installation and removal of yarn bomb displays is the sole responsibility of the person or persons who installed them.
• All trees, signs, and flower pots are public property except street signs on S.R, 8 and anything on DeKalb County Courthouse property.
• Organizers would like to see the focus on streets surrounding the DeKalb County Courthouse square first, then run north on Main Street to 5th Street.
• Trees, signs, and flower pots cannot be damaged in any way by this installation, including but not limited to: no use of adhesives; no nails, screws or otherwise damaging trees, signs or flower pots; and use only colorfast, weather-tolerant materials for the installation.
• Yarn bomb on any sign may not obstruct, alter or interfere with the purpose or function of the sign.
• Yarn bombs must be removed Feb. 29.
A full list of events for “We Love Auburn” month will be released as details become final. While several of the events are intended to be fundraisers for AMS’s downtown revitalization efforts, they are all intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown.
For more information, people may visit the website AuburnMainStreet.org, social media @AuburnMainStreet, or send email to information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
