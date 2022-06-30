AUBURN — After granting bond counsel the authority to draft language for a new tax incremental finance district (TIF) during its May meeting, the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission approved additional language for the Auburn Sports Group TIF Wednesday night.
The commission stepped back a little from its pledge discussed during the May meeting and approved an $18 million bond agreement with a payback over 18 years. The TIF district has a life of 25 years.
The $18 million commitment was passed by a vote of 4-1 with commission member John Good casting the only “no” vote.
The $18 million bond agreement allows Auburn Sports Group the capital it needs to move forward with the project, securing the needed funds to repay its bonds. The funds will be generated from tax revenue derived from the TIF district.
Tim Ehlerding, of FCI Construction, was on hand at Wednesday’s meeting representing Auburn Sports Group and JT Fisher Properties.
He said the $18 million number is one that Auburn Sports Group is comfortable with. He said during a phone conversation Thursday morning that number is one he had suggested from the beginning of discussions two years ago.
With the commitment from the redevelopment commission, the county isn’t responsible for any debt incurred by the project. JT Fisher Properties and Auburn Sports Group will be financing the entire project, with developer secured bonds.
“They (the developers) are taking the entire risk,” Ehlerding said.
During discussion of the issue, Good said he has talked with several county residents who have questioned the funding being provided by the commission.
“From what I am hearing, the $18 million is too much,” Good said.
Ehlerding disputed that, saying the developer is taking the risk by securing the bonds on a project with an estimated cost of $62 million.
“Developers are putting in twice what we are asking from the redevelopment,” Ehlerding said of funds received from the TIF.
Commission President Kevin Webb made the first motion to approve a $15 million bond, which died due to a lack of a second.
Before approving the $18 million, Anton King, president and CEO of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, was asked his thoughts on the development.
“Based on the information we have been provided and considering the letters of intent from businesses, we think the projections by BakerTilly are accurate,” King said. “We have had conversations with entities that have shown interest in the development. Overall interest in this project has been substantial from a regional aspect.”
During his presentation, Ehlerding shared a brief summary of the effect the taxpayers of DeKalb County will realize from the project.
Auburn Sports Groups’ estimate on new investment to DeKalb County is over $116 million, not including investment being discussed in surrounding properties. Over $160,000 in new tax revenues into the redevelopment commission’s coffers is expected annually over the next 18 years.
The group anticipates over 31,000 athletes and 100,000 new visitors to DeKalb County annually with the development.
The issue now moves forward in county government and has to be approved by the DeKalb County Plan Commission before moving onto the DeKalb County Commissioners.
Work is set to begin on the buildings on the north side this summer with hopes of hosting basketball tournaments this winter. Work on the grounds will begin in 2023 with hopes of the total north side project being completed by the fall of 2023.
The complex will feature indoor basketball and volleyball courts along with a full size football field. Outside amenities will include eight baseball/softball diamonds, four soccer fields and a wide variety of other features including a splash pad.
